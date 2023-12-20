Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHOGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.23. Approximately 7,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.