Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Down 0.2%

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.23. Approximately 7,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Get Etho Climate Leadership US ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.