ETHPoW (ETHW) One Day Volume Hits $12.47 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $282.23 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005993 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.62416867 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $28,923,787.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

