Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 16.7%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 123,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 752,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.68.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

