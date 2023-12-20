Everscale Price Hits $0.0411 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $73.57 million and $3.22 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,566,518 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

