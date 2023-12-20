Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 46,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 45,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market cap of C$47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.66) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.