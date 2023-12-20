Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 6.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. 748,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 442,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $738.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. On average, analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

