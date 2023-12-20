Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Trading Down 2.3%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Fat Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.
