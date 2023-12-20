Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.25

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 86501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
