Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.13

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 3176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $549.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

