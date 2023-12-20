Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Free Report) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 11.66% of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

