Finser Mark Sells 4,000 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 249,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth $588,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth $3,972,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Report on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

