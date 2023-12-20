First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. Approximately 3,044,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The business had revenue of C$168.88 million during the quarter.

