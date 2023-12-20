First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FFMH remained flat at $24.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.79.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers and Merchants
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.