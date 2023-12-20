First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.44

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 3337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 172,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 261,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

