FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.60. 561,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 194,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

