Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $103.45 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,478,118,922 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

