Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FBRT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 450,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 672.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

