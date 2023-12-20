Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE FBRT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin BSP Realty Trust
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.