Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 22,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 54,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

