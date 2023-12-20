Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.24

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 71913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

