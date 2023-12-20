Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.26 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68). 95,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 78,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frenkel Topping Group

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Richard Fraser acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £14,040 ($17,756.42). Company insiders own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

