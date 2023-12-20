G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,868.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005365 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

