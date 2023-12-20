GAP (NYSE:GPS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.12

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $21.56. GAP shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 7,523,175 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.11.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

