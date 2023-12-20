GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.18%.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEE Group

About GEE Group

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.