Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($12.70). 34,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 63,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.65).

The stock has a market cap of £434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 974.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 935.97.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

