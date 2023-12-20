Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.85

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 418750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Glaukos Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,709. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glaukos by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $22,075,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

