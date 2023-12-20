Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

