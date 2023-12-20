Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51. 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 42.81% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

