Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Director James F. Lynch Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,701,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

