GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.89

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.81, with a volume of 41892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.