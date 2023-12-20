Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.82

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 8778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,927,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.