Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Trading Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 85,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.11.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $749.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
