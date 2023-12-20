Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Trading Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 85,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $749.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $583,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.