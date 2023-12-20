Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Down 1.6%

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Approximately 300,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 175,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Goldplat Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of £10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

