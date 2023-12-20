Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $243.82 million and $7.33 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

