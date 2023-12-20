Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Gowest Gold Trading Up 10.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$69.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

