Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCMG

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,667. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grosvenor Capital Management

In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $223,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,165.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,165.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.