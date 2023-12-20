Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. 89,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 80,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.