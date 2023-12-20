Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of GCHOY remained flat at C$11.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.13. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

