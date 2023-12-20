Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.63

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.63 and last traded at $102.63, with a volume of 468777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $1,827,180. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6,461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.