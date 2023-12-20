Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.22. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 9,643 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.46%.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

