Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Hannan Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.69.
About Hannan Metals
Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.
