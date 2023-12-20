Hardeep Gulati Sells 58,730 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $431,607.00.

PWSC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 806,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,751. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -213.27 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

