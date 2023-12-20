Head to Head Comparison: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 13.37 -$44.88 million ($1.13) -163.45 ClearPoint Neuro $22.32 million 7.08 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -7.13

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -5.75% -6.32% -5.47% ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33%

Volatility and Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 9 0 2.75 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $277.08, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.11%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

