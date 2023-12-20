Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147.00 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $147.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,596,061,151 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,596,061,151.48866 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08436442 USD and is up 6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $88,285,252.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

