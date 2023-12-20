Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.50

Shares of Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.79), with a volume of 208235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.76).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £299.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Henderson EuroTrust’s payout ratio is presently 1,739.13%.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

