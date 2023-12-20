Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.15

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.15 and traded as high as $34.43. Hilltop shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 253,521 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

