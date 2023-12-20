ICON Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.19 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $247.17 million and $5.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,847,748 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
