IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 8,577 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $710,004.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,561,909 shares in the company, valued at $957,094,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Down 1.0 %

IESC traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 53,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,360. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IES by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.