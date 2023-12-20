iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.71

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $123.65 million and $25.96 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

