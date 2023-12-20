Insider Buying: Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Acquires 321,466 Shares of Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 321,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,429,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 816,166 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peru Ltd Intercorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 482,199 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,643,980.00.

IFS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,616. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $418.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

