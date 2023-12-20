Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,748,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 1,100 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 11,855 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,556.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 738 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $206.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 23,630 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,797.90.

On Friday, December 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 21,700 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $6,944.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 51,400 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,392.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 8,600 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $45,026.80.

On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 27,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.54. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Star Equity had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 32.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

